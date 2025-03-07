Bihar Board Result 2025 Expected Date: Check Previous Year Trends

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the results for Class 10 and 12 board exams soon. As per BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore, results for Class 12 (Intermediate) will be declared in the last week of March, while that of Class 10 (Matric) are expected by the first week of April.



As per previous trend, the results for class 12 exams in 2024 were announced on March 23. The exams had concluded on February 12, 2024. In 2023, the results were announced on March 21, while in 2022 it was declared on March 16. In 2021, the announcement was made on March 26.



The passing percentage of Class 12 students was 87.21 in 2024. Around 86.15 percentage students qualified in the Arts stream, 94.88 per cent in the Commerce stream and 87.80 per cent in the Science stream. In 2023, the overall pass percentage of students was 82.74 per cent, while in 2022 the overall pass percentage was recorded at 80.15 per cent. The pass percentage recorded in 2021 was 78.05 per cent. The pass percentage of students in 2019 was 79.76 per cent.



The results will be announced in a formal press conference, including the names of toppers, pass percentages, and other important details. Once the press conference concludes, the result links will be activated on the official BSEB websites:

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

How To Check Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Results 2025

Step 1: Visit the official BSEB website.

Step 2: Click on the relevant result link ('Class 10 Board Result 2025' or 'Class 12 Board Result 2025').

Step 3: Enter the required credentials, such as roll number and roll code.

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

BSEB conducted the Class 10 exams from February 17 to 25, with 15.85 lakh students appearing in it. While, the exams for Class 12 were conducted from February 1 to 15, with 12.92 lakh students participating. The exams were conducted in two shifts at 1,677 centres across Bihar.