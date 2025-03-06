Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Exam Results 2025: Expected Dates And How To Check

Bihar Board Results 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for 2025. According to BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore, the Class 12 (Intermediate) results will be declared in the last week of March, while the Class 10 (Matric) results are expected in the first week of April.

Result Declaration Process

On the result day, the board will hold a press conference to formally announce the results, including the names of toppers, pass percentages, and other important details. Once the press conference concludes, the result links will be activated on the official BSEB websites:

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

How To Check Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Results 2025

Visit the official BSEB website.

Click on the relevant result link ('Class 10 Board Result 2025' or 'Class 12 Board Result 2025').

Enter the required credentials, such as roll number and roll code.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Examination Details

Class 10 Exams: Conducted from February 17 to 25, with 15.85 lakh students appearing.

Class 12 Exams: Held from February 1 to 15, with 12.92 lakh students participating.

The exams were conducted in two shifts at 1,677 centres across Bihar.

Passing Criteria

Students must score at least 33% in each subject to pass the exam.

Those who do not meet the passing criteria can appear for compartment exams.

Past Performance

In 2024, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 82.91%, while Class 12 students achieved an overall pass rate of 87.21%.

For the latest updates on the Bihar Board results, students are advised to regularly visit the official website and follow BSEB's social media channels.