Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 LIVE: Scorecards To Be Out At 1.30pm, Check Steps To Download

LIVE Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2024: The exams were conducted from February 15 to February 23.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the Class 10 board (Matric) exam result for 2024 at 1.30pm. Candidates can check their scorecards by visiting the official websites -

results.biharboardonline.com and bsebmatric.org - when they are released. The examinations were conducted from February 15 to February 23.

The board will officially announce the results through a press conference, providing information on the pass percentage of girls and boys, as well as the overall pass rate. This year, a total of 16,94,781 candidates, including 8,22,587 males and 8,72,194 females, took the exam.

Here are the LIVE updates on Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2024:

Mar 31, 2024 11:49 (IST) Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Official Websites To Download Scorecards

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Class 10 exam results at 1.30pm. Candidates can check their results and download scorecards by visiting the official websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Mar 31, 2024 11:02 (IST) Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 LIVE: Sheikhpura Student Topped Exam In 2023 With 97.8%

Muhammad Rumman Ashraf, a student from Sheikhpura's Islamiya High School, had topped the Bihar Board Class 10 exam in 2023, scoring 97.8%, which is equivalent to 489 marks.

Mar 31, 2024 10:40 (IST) Bihar Board Pre-Result Announcement: Secondary Schools And Intermediate Colleges List Uploaded

Before the announcement of the results, the Bihar Board has uploaded the list of all government and non-government secondary schools and intermediate colleges on the OFSS website. Students who have passed the Matric examination can obtain information related to 11th grade admission.

Mar 31, 2024 10:36 (IST) BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 LIVE: Compartmental Examination Opportunity For Students

Students who fail in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to pass the compartmental examination.

Mar 31, 2024 10:23 (IST) Bihar Board Class 10 Result Live Updates: Pass Percentage In 2023 Stood At 81.04%

Last year, the pass percentage in the Bihar Board Class 10 examination was 81.04%, which was 1.16% higher than the previous year (2022).

Mar 31, 2024 10:13 (IST) Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 LIVE: Toppers Interviewed In Advance

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has already interviewed the candidates who secured the highest marks. This initiative has been taken to verify if the candidates are truly deserving and to ensure they were not involved in any malpractices. The board reached out to the toppers through schools and called them for an interview at the board office in the state capital, Patna.



Mar 31, 2024 09:54 (IST) Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Official Websites To Check

The BSEB Class 10 (Matric) results 2024 can be accessed on the board's websites bsebmatric.org and results.biharboardonline.com.

Mar 31, 2024 09:53 (IST) BSEB Matric Results Live Updates: Chairman Anand Kishore Will Make An Announcement At 1.30pm

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Chairman Anand Kishore will announce the Class 10 (Matric) results 2024 at 1.30pm.



Mar 31, 2024 09:49 (IST) BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Results Live Updates: Steps To Check Via SMS

Type BIHAR10<space>ROLL-NUMBER.

Send this message to 56263.

BSEB Class 10 board results 2024 will be delivered.