Bihar B.Ed. CET 2020 Application Process Begins; Details Here

The online application process for Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET) begins today. The application process will conclude on March 2. The State B.Ed. entrance test will tentatively be held on March 29, 2020. This year, Bihar B.Ed. CET is being helmed by Lalit Narayan Mithila University situated in Darbhanga.

Applicants for B.Ed. CET will be allowed to make edits, if required, in their application form till March 4. The last date to pay entrance test fee is March 5, 2020.

The Bihar B.Ed. CET admit card will tentatively be released on March 23 and will be available for download till the day of the exam.

B.Ed. CET is held for admission to B.Ed. programme being offered at colleges affiliated with 15 state universities.

Applicants must have a Bachelor's degree and/or Master's degree in any stream with minimum 50 per cent marks. Applicants with a B.E or B.Tech. degree should have specialization in Science and Mathematics with 55 per cent marks.

For Shiksha Shastri course, applicant should have completed the Shastri course or BA (with Sanskrit as the main subject) with minimum 50 per cent marks.

Students are advised to refer to the exam booklet here for detailed information on the eligibility requirements.

Eligible applicants will be able to apply for the exam on the official website for the exam, 'bihar-cetbed-inmu.in'. The application fee for General candidates is Rs. 1000, for SC/St candidates is Rs. 500, and for EBC, BC, EWS, Women, and Differently-abled candidates, the fee is Rs. 750.

