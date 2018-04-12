BIEAP Intermediate 2nd Year Inter Exam Result 2018 Today At Bieap.gov.in Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the result for Inter 2nd year examination result today.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT BIEAP Intermediate 2nd Year Inter Exam Result 2018 Today At Bieap.gov.in New Delhi: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the result for Inter 2nd year examination result today. According to sources, the result will be announced on the BIEAP website at 3:00 pm today. Earlier, it was expected that the result for intermediate students will be announced by 11 am on April 12, 2018. More than 4 lakh students have appeared for the AP Inter 2nd year exam. This year the board is releasing the results earlier than last year.



The



The board is also expected to declare the result for Intermediate 1st year students On April 13. The exams for the AP Intermediate 2nd year students concluded on March 19.



After the declaration of the BIEAP AP 2nd year intermediate results, the board will begin the application process for revaluation and re-checking. Students who have appeared for the examination will have to keep checking the official website for updates on re-checking and re-evaluation.



APEAMCET 2018



Although the results will be declared, students won't have respite yet with the entrance examinations for undergraduate courses starting soon. The APEAMCET 2018 examination will begin on April 22, 2018. The APEAMCET examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering, and agriculture courses in Andhra Pradesh.



Click here for more



Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the result for Inter 2nd year examination result today. According to sources, the result will be announced on the BIEAP website at 3:00 pm today. Earlier, it was expected that the result for intermediate students will be announced by 11 am on April 12, 2018. More than 4 lakh students have appeared for the AP Inter 2nd year exam. This year the board is releasing the results earlier than last year.The AP Intermediate 2nd year result will be available on the official BIEAP website (www.bieap.gov.in). The results will also be available on several results portal. Students are advised to be ready with their roll number, registration and any other detail mentioned on the admit card.The board is also expected to declare the result for Intermediate 1st year students On April 13. The exams for the AP Intermediate 2nd year students concluded on March 19.After the declaration of the BIEAP AP 2nd year intermediate results, the board will begin the application process for revaluation and re-checking. Students who have appeared for the examination will have to keep checking the official website for updates on re-checking and re-evaluation. Although the results will be declared, students won't have respite yet with the entrance examinations for undergraduate courses starting soon. The APEAMCET 2018 examination will begin on April 22, 2018. The APEAMCET examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering, and agriculture courses in Andhra Pradesh.Click here for more Education News