BHU Announces Schedule For Free Coaching Admission To UPSC Aspirants

BHU Fee Coaching For UPSC Aspirants: 300 students will participate in the admission counselling process.

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has announced the admission schedule for free coaching for the Civil Services examination 2023-24. According to the schedule, the free UPSC coaching admission will be conducted on December 30 from 9am to 5pm.

As many as 300 students will participate in the admission counselling process. Of these, 147 male candidates belonging to the scheduled caste and 63 female candidates have been invited for the counseling process. Additionally, 63 male and 27 female OBC category candidates were invited.

The university has also invited 10 differently-abled candidates. Interested individuals can check the details at bhu.ac.in.

The counseling will be held near the Dr Ambedkar Center of Excellence at the UGC HRDC Cyber Library on the university campus. The result of the entrance test for SC and OBC candidates was declared on December 20.

The Union Public Service Commission's Civil Services examination is one of the toughest exams conducted for the selection of IAS, IPS, and IFS officers.

With UPSC coaching being expensive, it becomes unaffordable for students from economically weaker sections. In an effort to address the challenge, BHU offers free coaching to selected UPSC aspirants.

In case of any discrepancies, candidates are advised to contact the Dr. Ambedkar Center of Excellence via email at dace.office@bhu.ac.in or through the mobile number 9450071669.



Candidates can check the official notice here