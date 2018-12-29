BARC Announces Scientific Officer Recruitment 2019; Application Through Official Website

BARC has announced Scientific Officer recruitment for the year 2019

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), and Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has invited application from Engineering graduates and science post graduates for the recruitment of Scientific Officer (Group A) posts through its academic programme. The recruitment will be done through One-Year Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates for the year 2019-2020 (OCES-2019) and Two-Year DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme for Engineering Graduates and Physics Postgraduates for the years 2019-2021 (DGFS - 2019).

The last date to apply for the BARC Scientific Officer recruitment is January 31, 2019.

Candidates who successfully complete the OCES or DGFS course will be employed as Scientific Officer 'C' one of the DAE units or Atomic Energy Regulatory Board.

The selection for the post will be done through a Selection Interview; however candidates who apply for the post will be screened before being called for the Selection Interview. The screening will be done through two alternative methods.

The first method is an Online Screening Test. The Online Screening Test will be conducted in nine Engineering disciplines and in five science disciplines. The screening test will be held at exam centres in more than forty cities across India. The screening test will be held in March 2019.

The second method for screening of candidates is through GATE 2018 or GATE 2019 score.

The detailed advertisement is available on the official BARC website (www.barconlineexam.in) and candidates are advised to go through the entire information before beginning the application process.

