Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 4,000 Apprentice Posts, Check Details

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Bank of Baroda has started the application process for the recruitment of 4,000 apprentice vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the Bank of Baroda's official website, bankofbaroda.in

Step 2. Click on the "Apply Online" link for the Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Step 3. Register yourself on the portal and generate credentials

Step 4. Log in using the login details and fill out the application

Step 5. Click on submit and save it for future reference

The official notification reads: "The candidate should not have undergone apprenticeship either with Bank of Baroda or in any other establishment in the past. The candidate should not have been terminated during the course of apprenticeship training with any establishment due to their own mistake. The candidate should not be pursuing apprenticeship training with any establishment as per the Apprentices Act, 1961, as amended from time to time."

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Age

Applicants must be at least 20 years old and should not exceed 28 years.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a government-recognized university or an equivalent qualification approved by the central government of India.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process consists of three stages:

1. Online Examination

The exam consists of 100 questions carrying 100 marks. Candidates will have 60 minutes to complete the exam.

2. Document Verification

At this stage, candidates' documents will be verified.

3. Test of Local Language of the State

Candidates' basic knowledge of the local language will be assessed through this test.