Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 146 Positions, No Written Test Required

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has started the registration process for recruitment of various posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 146 vacancies, including Private Banker - Radiance Private, Deputy Defence Banking Advisor (DDBA), Group Head, Territory Head, Senior Relationship Manager, Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance), Product Head - Private Banking, and Research Analyst across various departments on a contractual basis.

The last date to fill the application is 15 April 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website, bankofbaroda.in.

The official notification reads: "Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. Short-listing and interview/selection method will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents as and when called by the Bank. Candidates are advised to check the Bank's website (Current Opportunities) regularly for details and updates. Call letters/advices, wherever required, will be sent by e-mail only. All revisions/corrigendum/modifications (if any) will be hosted on the Bank's website only."

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The application fee for General, EWS, and OBC candidates is Rs. 600 plus applicable taxes and payment gateway charges. For SC, ST, PWD, and women candidates, the fee is Rs. 100 plus applicable taxes and payment gateway charges. Please note that the application fee/intimation charges are non-refundable and must be paid by all candidates, regardless of whether an online test is conducted or not, and regardless of whether they are shortlisted for an interview.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection procedure involves a two-stage process. Initially, candidates will be shortlisted based on predetermined criteria. Subsequently, shortlisted candidates will undergo a Personal Interview (PI) and/or other assessment methods as deemed necessary. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for future updates.