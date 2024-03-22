Banaras Hindu University To Implement 4-Year Undergraduate Course With Research Option

The curriculum will include a wider range of learning experiences.

In a significant shift aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will offer a four-year undergraduate programme titled UG Honors and UG Honors with Research, starting academic year 2024-25.

The UG Honors with Research programme offers a unique opportunity for top achievers. Only 10% of admitted students with a CGPA of 7.5 or higher will be eligible based on merit. This programme integrates research opportunities within the four-year undergraduate degree, allowing students to graduate directly into PhD courses without needing a separate master's degree.

The curriculum will include a wider range of learning experiences. Students will be required to complete courses in Multidisciplinary Studies, Skill Enhancement, Ability Enhancement, Value Added Courses, and internships. Those pursuing UG Honors with Research will complete their thesis during their final semester.

The announcement clarifies that existing programmes like the five-year BA LLB and skill-enhancement courses offered on the South Campus and under specific regulatory bodies will continue, as they are not covered under the NEP.

In a separate decision, the BHU council has linked hostel residency to class attendance. Starting in subsequent academic years, hostel facilities will be prioritised for students who maintain a minimum of 70% attendance.

The university departments are currently reviewing their existing course offerings and developing strategies to implement the new four-year undergraduate structure effectively.