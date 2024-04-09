Banaras Hindu University Announces Last Date For Semester Exam Form Submission

BHU Exams 2024: Students are required to fill out forms online and submit them to respective authorities.

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has announced the deadline for submitting exam forms for the even semester of the academic session 2023-24.

The last date for submission of exam forms for Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and all diploma/certificate courses for the even semester (2, 4, 6, 8 & 10) is April 20, 2024.

The schedule has been released for various disciplines including Medical Science, Agriculture Science, Environmental and Sustainable Development Science, Management Studies, Faculties of Arts, Social Science, Education, Law, Commerce, Performing Arts, Visual Arts, SVDV, MMV, PGSC, and for all affiliated colleges.

Students are required to visit the BHU website, i.e., www.bhuonline.in-Regular Examination Student Portal, to fill out the exam form using their previous User ID and Password provided during Online Enrollment Registration.

Examination forms should be submitted online, and upon completion, a print copy should be submitted to the concerned Dean/HoD/Principal.

BHU Exam Form 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the official BHU website - bhuonline.in.

Find 'Student Portal' and select the exam form.

Input your User ID and Password to sign in.

Complete the form with the required details.

Take a printout of the submitted form and submit it to the concerned Dean/HoD/Principal.

The university urges all Deans/Heads/Principals to verify the subjects selected for the papers in the examination form and thereafter forward certified online printed nominal rolls to the CE Office by April 25, 2024.