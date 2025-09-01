AYUSH NEET UG Counselling: Round 1 Registration Ends Today, Check After Result Process

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has closed the registration window for the first round of NEET UG counselling 2025 today, September 1. While the registration has closed, candidates can still pay fees and fill their choices before 11:55 pm today. Candidates can check and download the National Eligibility Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) counselling schedule 2025 on the official website - aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: How To Download NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2025?

Visit the official website of the committee- aaccc.gov.in.

Under the "UG Counselling", click on "Counselling Schedule UG".

Click on download sign.

The counselling schedule will be automatically downloaded.

Save the counselling schedule for future reference.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling: Round 1 Important Dates

What's Next

Candidates can still pay application fees by 5 pm today and fill their choices until 11:55 pm.

The committee will process the seat allotment between September 2 and 3 and will release the result on September 4, 2025.

Candidates who will be satisfied with their result will be required to visit their allotted college for admission from September 5 to September 12, 2025. The committee will take two days to verify candidate's data who have joined their respective allotted colleges. It will be done from September 13 to September 14, 2025.

The round 2 registration for students who did not accept their seat allotment result will begin on September 17 and end on September 22, 2025 at 2 pm.