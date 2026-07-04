Australia Hikes Student Visa Fee By AUD 500, Higher Costs For Indian Students From 2026

Australia has increased the application fee for its Student Visa (Subclass 500) by AUD 500, with the revised charges coming into effect from July 1, 2026. The latest revision also includes higher fees for the Temporary Graduate Visa (Subclass 485) and introduces a separate visa fee for students applying under the ELICOS (English Language Intensive Courses for Overseas Students) category. The revised fee structure is expected to increase the overall cost of studying in Australia for international students, including those from India.

Australia Student Visa Revised Fee

The Student Visa (Subclass 500) application fee has increased from AUD 2,000 to AUD 2,500, representing a 25% increase under the revised fee structure. The Temporary Graduate Visa (Subclass 485) fee has also been raised from AUD 4,600 to AUD 5,750.

In addition, Australia has introduced a separate fee category for ELICOS applicants for the first time. Students applying under this category will now be required to pay AUD 2,050. Check the fee details in the table below:

Visa Type Previous Fee Revised Student Visa (Subclass 500) AUD 2,000 AUD 2,500 Temporary Graduate Visa (Subclass 485) AUD 4,600 AUD 5,750 ELICOS Category Standard Student Visa Fee AUD 2,050

Why Has Australia Increased Student Visa Fees?

The Australian government has implemented the revised visa fees as part of its broader migration and immigration policy. The changes have been introduced during the middle of the year rather than aligning with a new academic admission cycle.

The revised fee structure indicates a continued increase in visa application costs for international students. Education sector observers note that the changes come at a time when some international education segments, including English-language courses, have experienced slower enrolment growth.

Australia Student Visa Fee Hike: Impact on Indian Students

The revised visa fees are expected to increase the overall financial requirement for Indian students planning to pursue higher education in Australia from 2026 onwards.

The higher application fee will increase the upfront cost of obtaining a student visa. As visa application charges are generally non-refundable, unsuccessful applicants may incur a greater financial loss. Students planning to remain in Australia after completing their studies will also need to account for the increased Temporary Graduate Visa (Subclass 485) fee. Additionally, applicants enrolling in ELICOS programmes will now be subject to a separate visa fee.