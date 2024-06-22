Assam UG, PG Admission 2024 Revised Schedule Released, Check Details

Assam UG, PG Admission 2024: The Directorate of Higher Education, Assam has announced the revised schedule for Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Integrated Master programs for 2024. This decision, released on official website, assamadmission.samarth.ac.in, was made in response to the state's flood situation. More than 390,000 people in Assam are still grappling with floodwaters. Although there has been a slight improvement in some areas due to reduced rainfall, the overall situation remains severe, affecting 19 districts. The revised admission dates, however, apply to both Non-CUET and CUET categories, with two and three merit lists respectively.
Assam UG, PG Admission 2024: Revised Schedule
Non-CUET
- Admissions based on 1st merit list: June 20-22
- Colleges may admit students on June 23 if necessary
- Preparation and publication of 2nd merit list: Midnight on June 24
- Second batch published until 3 PM on June 25
- Admissions based on 2nd merit list: June 26-28
- Spot admission: June 29 - July 1
CUET
- Programme selection: July 1-2
- Correction window: July 3-4
- Academic screening by HEIs: July 05-08
- Preparation and publication of 1st merit list: July 09
- Preparation and publication of 2nd merit list: July 12
- Admissions based on 2nd merit list: July 13 and 15
- Preparation and publication of 3rd merit list: July 16
- Admissions based on 3rd merit list: July 17-18
- Spot Admission (for CUET): July 19-20
- Final Spot Admission (for both non-CUET and CUET): July 29-31
The official notification stated, "Due to the flood situation in the State and requests from Universities and College authorities to extend admission timelines, as directed by the Government of Assam's Higher Education Department, the Assam State Higher Education Portal has extended deadlines for admission to FYUGP (Four-year Undergraduate Programme), FYIPGP (Five-year Integrated Post Graduate Programme), and FYIMP (Five-year Integrated Master Programme)."