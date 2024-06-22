Assam UG, PG Admission 2024 Revised Schedule Released, Check Details

Assam UG, PG Admission 2024: The Directorate of Higher Education, Assam has announced the revised schedule for Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Integrated Master programs for 2024. This decision, released on official website, assamadmission.samarth.ac.in, was made in response to the state's flood situation. More than 390,000 people in Assam are still grappling with floodwaters. Although there has been a slight improvement in some areas due to reduced rainfall, the overall situation remains severe, affecting 19 districts. The revised admission dates, however, apply to both Non-CUET and CUET categories, with two and three merit lists respectively.