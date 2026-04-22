Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026: Likely To Be Released Soon, Says DigiLocker Notice

Assam Board Class 12 Result 2026: The Assam Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 results are likely to be released soon, as per a DigiLocker notice. DigiLocker provides students with instant access to provisional marksheets and has become a popular platform for checking results. Once announced, students can check and download their marksheets at digilocker.gov.in using their roll number and date of birth.

Students can expect the results to be declared in the last week of April, possibly by April 25, based on past trends. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with other board officials, is likely to announce the results through a press conference.

In previous years, the Class 12 results were declared on April 30 in 2025, May 9 in 2024, and June 6 in 2023.

A total of 3,30,744 students appeared for the Assam HS Final Exams 2026, conducted from February 11 to March 16 across 821 examination centres in the state.

How To Download Your Result Via DigiLocker?

Visit the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Go To Result" and select "View Result" under "Assam XIIth Result 2026".

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit" to view your marksheet.

How To Download HS Result Via Official Website?

Visit the official AHSEC website ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Click on the link 'HS Examination Result 2026'.

Enter your roll number and registration number.

Submit the details.

Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Official Websites To Download Result