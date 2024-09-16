Advertisement

Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Concludes Successfully Amid Internet Shutdown

On Saturday, the Assam government announced the suspension of mobile internet services across the state on Sunday, from 10am to 1.30pm.

Read Time: 2 mins
Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Concludes Successfully Amid Internet Shutdown
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked staff for successfully conducting the exam.

The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade III posts was conducted peacefully on Sunday, amid a suspension of mobile internet services for three and a half hours. The exam took place from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

Around 11 lakh candidates appeared for the public exam at 2,305 examination centres across the state, 429 of which were classified as 'sensitive' due to their geographical location and history of cheating or other malpractices, according to official orders.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked staff for successfully conducting the exam.

"The first ADRE exam has concluded peacefully. My deepest gratitude to all the officers and staff of the Assam Government who have successfully completed this monumental task without any issues. I once again assure our younger generation that transparency will remain our hallmark when it comes to government recruitment," he posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

In a video post showing students running, he further wrote: "As our youth write their ADRE paper today, it is heartening to note that Bitopan Das, a jawan of @assampolice, has taken the initiative to train youths in Dhemaji for the upcoming Police recruitment exam. Such community-driven initiatives are the strength of Assamese society!"

On Saturday, the Assam government announced the suspension of mobile internet services across the state on Sunday, from 10am to 1.30pm, to prevent online cheating during the written examination for Class-III government posts. The state government stated that it was "prudent to plug all possible loopholes, including by temporarily disabling the internet," to avoid malpractice during the exam.

Selection Process

The selection process consists of two parts: a written test and an interview.  

The written exam is usually conducted in both Assamese and English, while the skill test is reserved for specific positions that require specialised skills or knowledge.

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Assam News, Himanta Biswa News, Education News
