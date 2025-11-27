Assam Christian Body Raises Concern Over Government Regulating Private School Fees

In a significant development, the Assam Christian Forum (ACF) has expressed concerns over the state government's move to regulate the fee structure of private schools in Assam. This comes after the government, on Tuesday, tabled the Assam Private Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Amendment Bill, 2025, in the state assembly, aimed at tightening the regulation of fees charged by private educational institutions.

ACF, which represents Christian communities across the state, said it is "profoundly alarmed" by the Cabinet's approval of the Bill, asserting that the proposed amendments would strip away long-standing protections for minority-run institutions by enabling "unchecked government control" over their fee structures.

According to the Bill, the new provisions seek to strengthen transparency by ensuring that all non-government educational institutions-including those established and managed by minorities under Article 30(1) of the Constitution-are subject to mandatory registration, fee fixation, and periodic renewal as prescribed by law.

The government has stated that these measures aim to promote equity and affordability in education.