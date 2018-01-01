ASRB NET Notification On 25 January 2018

Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) will release the official notification for its National Eligibility Test (NET) on 25 January 2018. The board has made an announcement today that the NET will be held in in the last week of March/ first week of April 2018. The exam will be held at 23 centres nationwide. It will be an online exam: preliminary and main. Details of the examination along with preliminary and main exam syllabus will be declared on 25 January 2018. Candidates can check the details at asrb.org.in.'The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) will hold the ARS- 2017 (Preliminary) and National Eligibility Test in the last week of March/first week of April 2018 in online mode at 23 Centres across India in a staggered slot-wise examination format as per the Rules and Scheme of Examination for filling up 197 vacancies of Scientists and for award of NET certificates,' reads the official update.ARS 2016 was held on 8 July 2017 for 31 disciplines. 'The appearance of a candidate in the viva-voce will be purely provisional. If at any stage, the Board finds that the candidate does not fulfil any of the prescribed eligibility conditions, his/her candidature is liable to be rejected. The candidates are also advised to go through the eligibility conditions as mentioned in the ASRB's Notification for ARS-2016 Examination [No. 1(9)/2016-Exam.II dated 21.03.2017]. If the candidates do not possess the required relevant documents/ certificates in support of their eligibility, they shall not be allowed to attend the viva-voce,' read the official notification, then.