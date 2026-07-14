As India Tops Physics Olympiad, Meet The 5 Champs Who Made This Possible

Indian students won five gold medals at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026, held in Bucaramanga, Colombia, from July 4 to 12. The Olympiad saw 381 students from 87 countries compete in one of the world's toughest school-level physics contests. India shared the top spot with China, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Korea and Taiwan.

The five students who made the country proud are Kanishk Jain from Pune, Riddhesh Anant Bendale from Indore, Rishit Garg from New Delhi, Shresth Suraiya from Mumbai and Svarit Joshi from Ahmedabad.

Four of the five gold medallists-Kanishk Jain, Riddhesh Bendale, Rishit Garg and Svarit Joshi-are students of Allen Career Institute in Kota, while Shresth Suraiya is from Maharashtra.

Each student has an inspiring journey. Kanishk Jain is set to join the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Rishit Garg and Riddhesh Bendale have secured admission to IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi, respectively. Svarit Joshi, the youngest member of the Indian team, is currently a Class 11 student.

Congratulating the team, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X, "An outstanding performance by our youngsters! Congratulations to the Indian contingent... Their feat reflects yet another example of the limitless potential of our Yuva Shakti and their passion towards science and research."

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita also praised the students, calling it a "remarkable achievement by India's young scientific minds." He said their success reflects the brilliance, dedication and scientific temperament of the country's youth.

The Indian team was selected and trained through the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), a centre under the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). Students undergo a rigorous multi-stage selection process and intensive training before representing the country.

With all five team members returning with gold medals, India has continued its impressive record at the International Physics Olympiad, where every Indian participant over the past decade has won a medal. This year's performance further highlights the growing strength of India's young scientific talent on the global stage.