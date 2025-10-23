Artificial Intelligence, Data Science: Top New-Age Courses In IITs

Various IITs in the country are introducing new-age courses to meet the growing demands of professionals skilled in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Machine Learning among other. Students aspiring to upskill themselves in these cutting edge skills can enrol either in a full time, diploma or certificate course. The following are some of the courses offered by IITs for upskilling in new age courses.

IIT Madras BS programme in Data Science

IIT Madras offers a four-year online BS programme in Data Science and Applications. The quizzes and exams are conducted in person at exam centres across India and abroad. The BS programme provides students with an option to exit the course at multiple levels. Depending on the duration of the course, the students receive a Foundation Certificate from IITM CODE, Diploma(s) or BSc/BS Degrees from IIT Madras. The programme comprises courses in Mathematics, Statistics, Basics of Programming and Python, English, Machine Learning, Business Data Management, Tools in Data Science among others.

IIT Delhi's MTech in Machine Learning and Data Science

IIT Delhi offers a MTech programme in Machine Intelligence and Data Science (MINDS). The flagship educational programme was started in July 2022. The MINDS curriculum includes graduate-level courses in core AI technologies such as deep learning and data science, application-oriented courses like computer vision and natural language processing, and fundamental courses on mathematics underlying modern AI technologies.

IIT Roorkee's Cybersecurity and Ethical Hacking with Applied AI

The programme comprises of courses on Cybersecurity Foundations & Evolving Threat Landscapes, Ethical Hacking, Footprinting & Vulnerability Assessment, Advanced Network Security & Incident Response, Secure Coding Practices & Application Security, AI-Driven Cybersecurity: Detection, Automation & Defense.

Candidates will be required to pass a qualifier test to confirm their admission for the programme. Shortlisted applicants will be called for counselling process. On completion of the course, applicants will be able to conduct ethical hacks, defend against sophisticated threats and integrate AI for unparalleled security.

IIT Delhi Future Tech Leaders – AI & Industry 5.0

This cutting-edge course blends AI, IoT, Blockchain, 6G, AR/VR, and Digital Twins. Applicants are required to have a Bachelor's in Engineering/Technology degree in any discipline with two years of work experience. The programme module includes foundations of AI and Future Tech leadership.