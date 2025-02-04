Around 80% Indians Feel Upskilling Through AI Tools Can Enhance Career Trajectory: Report

Around 80% Indians believe in developing new skills by using AI tools to enhance their careers trajectory, revealed 2025 ETS Human Progress Report. Growing, middle-income economies – such as Vietnam, India, Nigeria, and China – show more interest in AI experimentation and skill development, pointing to a more future-ready workforce than those in more economically mature markets, such as North America and Western Europe, the report highlights. The report further noted that nearly 86% respondents feel certifying their skills improves the chance of securing a better or higher-paying job and improves their overall career trajectory. Around 87% Nigeria, 86% Vietnam, 85% Indonesia, 84% UAE, 84% India, 83% China, 82% Kenya, 78% Saudi Arabia believe skill improvement improves career trajectory.

The 2025 ETS Human Progress Report explores the transforming landscape of education and career progression. The 2025 Human Progress Report is created by drawing insights from 18,000 people across 18 countries.

People are not just looking to build skills. They want proof of what they know, added the report. Around 74% of employees agree they would like to benchmark their skills against the skills of others in their industry. Person-to-person (P2P) industry benchmarking is in especially high demand among college graduates, early and mid-career professionals, those in technical roles, and those living in strengthening economies across Africa and Asia. Around 82% respondents from Indonesia, 82% from Vietnam, 84% from China, 85% Indians are looking forward to benchmark their careers.

Around 68% of respondents believe skill development should be based on real-world assessments of what individuals can accomplish, drawing from diverse educational, professional, and social experiences. Overall, this view is stronger among women, with 71% in agreement compared to 65% of all men. In India, 63% men and 64% women believe skill development based on real-world assessment is important.

India showed a Human Progress Index of 85.8 with a YoY change of 5.6.

"In 2025, success belongs to those who can adapt. The second annual ETS Human Progress Report reflects a world in transition. The ability to adapt, to be resilient, and to collaborate effectively is no longer a preference in the world of work — it's a necessity. Once considered soft or secondary, these are now the power skills — fueling progress, propelling individuals and organisations to not only navigate change but to shape it," said Amit Sevak, Chief Executive Officer, ETS.

Globally, optimism about educational and skill-building opportunities remains high. 65% of individuals express confidence in the prospects of upskilling in the next decade, while 64% share similar optimism about higher education opportunities.



