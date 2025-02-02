Are Delhi Schools Closed On Feb 5 For Assembly Elections? Check Details

With the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, 2025, many residents, including parents and students, are wondering whether schools and colleges will remain open. The election will take place in a single phase, with results announced on February 8. To facilitate the smooth conduct of the election, the Delhi government has already declared a holiday for all central government offices across the city, allowing employees to exercise their right to vote.

Closure of schools and colleges in Delhi

As part of the election preparations, all schools and colleges in the national capital will remain closed on February 5. The closure aims to ensure that the election process proceeds without any disruptions. Educational institutions that function as polling booths may also remain closed a day before the election, in line with customary practices.

Jamia Middle School to remain shut for two days

In view of the upcoming elections, Jamia Millia Islamia has announced a two-day holiday for its Middle School. According to an official statement from the university, both students and staff will be on leave on February 4 and 5 to allow for the necessary arrangements for election activities. The notice further states that the school premises will be handed over to the relevant authorities in preparation for polling.

What will remain open on election day?

While schools and colleges will be closed, essential services such as hospitals and pharmacies will continue to operate as usual. Retail outlets, grocery stores, and eateries are expected to remain open. Public transportation, too, will be adjusted to ensure voters can access polling stations.

Delhi Metro and DTC Services on February 5

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start metro services early at 4am on polling day, running trains every 30 minutes until 6am, after which regular schedules will resume. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will also operate additional bus services on 35 routes starting at 4am, providing ample travel options for voters and election staff.

