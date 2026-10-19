APPSC Group 2 Notification 2026 Out For 686 Posts: Registration To Begin From November 10

APPSC Group 2 Notification 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Group 2 recruitment notification 2026 under Advertisement No. 37/2026. The drive aims to recruit candidates for 686 executive and non-executive vacancies across Andhra Pradesh.

According to the official notification, the registration process will begin from November 10, 2026 and the last date to submit the form is November 30, 2026. Before applying for the exam candidates must go through the eligibility criteria. Along with the registration dates the notification also consists of vacancy details, exam pattern, syllabus etc.

Check the official notification

APPSC Group 2 Vacancy Details 2026

Candidates can check the post-wise vacancies below:

Municipal Commissioner Grade-III: 06

Sub-Registrar Grade-II: 07

Deputy Tahsildar: 200

Goods and Service Tax Officer: 40

Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies: 10

Deputy Mandal Parishad Development Officer: 176

Prohibition and Excise Sub-Inspector: 29

Assistant Section Officer (GAD): 71

Assistant Section Officer (Finance Dept.): 05

Assistant Section Officer (Law Dept.): 04

Senior Accountant: 90

Junior Accountant in various Departments: 48

APPSC Group 2: Selection Process

The applicants will be selected for the APPSC Group 2 services through prelims, mains and computer proficiency tests. The candidates who will qualify all the three stages will be called for the last and final step in the selection process which is the document verification.

The Screening Test (Preliminary examination) will be held in offline mode (Objective type & OMR based). The date of the Screening Test will be announced in the detailed notification released by the exam-conducting body.

Applicants have to submit applications only through online mode. Any application sent through any mode other than the prescribed online mode will not be entertained under any circumstances.