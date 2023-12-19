Apply For This UNESCO Job Posting In Italy, Annual Salary Rs 1 Crore

The Ministry of Education has released a notification for the post of Executive Director required at the World Academy of Sciences (TWAS). The job vacancy has been posted by UNESCO and is based out of Trieste, Italy.

The posting is for Executive Director at the Natural Sciences Sector. The duration of the contract is two years. Candidates who wish to be considered for this post can apply online via the UNESCO website Careers. The last date to apply for the post is January 3, 2024.

Requirement

Candidates must have a PhD in one of the fields of the Natural Sciences in order to be eligible for the post. A minimum of 15 years of progressively responsible professional experience in scientific research and administration at international level is mandatory for the job.

The candidate must also have a demonstrated leadership experience in a scientific environment with experience in human resources and finance management. Having successful experience in fund-raising from governments and the private sector and international funding and technical assistance organisations and agencies is also required.

The applicant must have an excellent knowledge of oral and written English.

Remuneration

The approximate annual starting salary for this post is US $138,996. UNESCO's salaries consist of a basic salary and other benefits which may include if applicable- 30 days annual leave, family allowance, medical insurance, pension plan etc.

Candidates interested for the vacancy can check the detailed notification on the official website of the Ministry of Education.