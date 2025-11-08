Apply For NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Exam Scheduled For January 2026

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Examination - December 2025 on January 6, 7 and 8, 2026 at various examination centers across the country. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of NBEMS for detailed information. The application forms are available on the official website from November 6, 2025 to November 26, 2025, till 11:55 pm.

The test city will be intimated to the candidates by December 26, 2025. The admit cards will be released on January 2, 2026.

NBEMS Diploma Final is a two-stage examination comprising of Theory and Practical Examination. An eligible candidate who has qualified the theory examination is permitted to appear in the practical examination. Those who fail to qualify the theory examination are required to reappear in the theory examination.

The practical examination of the session in which the candidate qualifies the theory exam will be the mandatory First attempt. This will be counted as 'First Attempt' irrespective of whether the candidate choose to appear or remain absent. A candidate unsuccessful in the First attempt of practical examination or remaining absent in First attempt is permitted to undertake two more attempt(s) of practical examinations. These two attempts will be any two practical examinations conducted in next Three consecutive sessions of NBEMS Diploma Final Examinations.

NBEMS Diploma Final is an exit examination leading to the award of NBEMS Diploma qualification in respective discipline. National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will conduct NBEMS Diploma Final Examination biannually in June and December every year.