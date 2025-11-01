Apply For Indian Navy In 2025: Check Eligibility, Courses And Selection Process

Apply For Indian Navy 2025: Aspirants seeking to join the Indian Navy can do so through several entry routes announced throughout the year - including the Indian Naval Academy (INA) Course which provides training to candidates, Short Service Commission (SSC) entries and other examinations like the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam, which recruit candidates for various wings of the Indian Armed Forces.

Apply for Indian Navy Through INA, SSC, and CDS

Indian Naval Academy (INA)

The Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Kannur (Cannanore), Kerala, offers foundational training for all officers joining the Indian Navy through various schemes. The initial training duration at INA is 4 years for cadet entry and 22 weeks for direct entry graduate candidates. The 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) is scheduled to commence on July 2, 2026.

Upon reporting at the academy, trainees are assigned to Squadrons - each comprising up to four divisions with around 40 trainees per division. Every Squadron is headed by a Squadron Commander (rank of Commander/Lieutenant Commander) and assisted by Divisional Officers (rank of Lieutenant). Trainees from diverse courses live and train together under close supervision, ensuring holistic development through academic, physical, and leadership training.

Interested candidates can apply for the INA course via the official website joinindiannavy.gov.i.

Short Service Commission (SSC)

How to Apply for SSC

Candidates are shortlisted based on their marks in qualifying examinations such as B.E. or B.Tech. Selected candidates join at the rank of Sub-Lieutenant, subject to clearing the induction medical examination at INA, Ezhimala. Applications can be submitted online through joinindiannavy.gov.in by providing personal details and uploading academic documents (mark sheets up to the 5th and 7th semesters for regular and integrated courses, respectively).

Candidates with or without engineering degrees are eligible to apply. Those selected under GS(X) may later undergo specialization in RPA, based on service requirements and medical fitness.

Apply For CDS Exams

Applications for the CDS examination can be sent through the UPSC website upsc.gov.in. This exam is a national-level exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) twice a year to recruit officers for the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.