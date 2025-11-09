Apart From JEE, Which College Forms Should You Fill For 2026 Admissions?

Apply For 2026 UG Engineering Admission: Every year, lakhs of students aim for a seat in top engineering colleges - and for most, JEE Main is the first name that comes to mind. But, you should know that JEE isn't the only door to a great engineering college. From state-level exams like MHT CET and WBJEE to university tests such as VITEEE, SRMJEE, and BITSAT - there are plenty of other routes that can take you to your dream campus. Exploring these exams not only expands your options but also boosts your chances of securing admission to a reputed institute.

Here's a list of key engineering entrance exams and their application timelines:

MHT CET

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) grants admission to engineering programmes in participating institutions across the state. The CET Cell Maharashtra will soon open the application window for PCM and PCB groups with the 2026 notification expected to be released in December at cetcell.mahacet.org.

COMEDK UGET

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka conducts COMEDK UGET for admission to top private engineering colleges in Karnataka. Registrations expected to start in February and continue till April, with the exam held in May.

BITSAT

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) is an institute-level exam for entry into undergraduate engineering courses at BITS Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad. The 2026 exams are expected to begin soon, apply here- bitsadmission.com.

IIIT Hyderabad

IIIT Hyderabad conducts admissions through its Undergraduate Entrance Exam (UGEE). Applications usually open between February and April, with the exam held in May.

VITEEE

The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) offers admission to BTech programmes at VIT campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. The application window generally remains open till March.

SRMJEE

SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEE) is your pathway to SRM's BTech courses. The online application form is typically available till the end of March.

WBJEE

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) is conducted for students seeking admission to engineering institutes in West Bengal. Details here - wbjeeb.in.

AEEE

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham conducts the Amrita Entrance Examination - Engineering (AEEE) in multiple phases each year. Students can attempt the test more than once to improve their scores. For details, visit amrita.edu.