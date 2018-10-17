Applications Open For Sahapedia's Cultural Photography Grant

Photographers can now apply for a three-month visual documentation fellowship by online cultural resource Sahapedia that allows serious engagement with "subjects of cultural value in India and South Asia".

The second edition of the annual Frames Photography Grant will be awarded to 20 photographers, who will be shortlisted by photographer-curator and Delhi Photo Festival co-founder Dinesh Khanna, Sahapedia said in a statement.

The grant is organised to give emerging and established photographers the space and means to document the diverse anthropological, artistic and cultural landscapes of South Asia, and promote 'slow photography'.

Selected photographers will be awarded Rs 25,000 and travel expenses. They would execute their photography projects for a duration of three months, beginning January 1, 2019.

The last date for submitting applications is November 15, and the selection process will conclude by December 25. Applicants are required to submit a concept note outlining their proposed theme, along with a copy of their resume and a portfolio of their online or published work.

All submissions should be sent to frames.grant@sahapedia.org. More information about the application process can be found at sahapedia.org. The produced photographic works will be published on Sahapedia's website and social media platforms as photo essays.

