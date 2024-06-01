Applications Open For CBSE Supplementary Exams 2024, Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is inviting online applications for supplementary and improvement exams for classes 10 and 12. The process for submission of LOC for supplementary examination for both classes for session 2023-24 began from May 31, 2024.

The LOC for the exams can be submitted till June 15, 2024 with a fee of Rs 300. With late fee of Rs 2,000, the LOC can be submitted from June 6-17, 2024.

The submission of LOC is to be done through the Pariksha Sangam link provided on CBSE website https://cbse.gov.in. Only those students whose name is submitted through the online process will be allowed to appear for Supplementary Examinations, 2024.

The schools will have to use their affiliation number as a user ID and the password already available with them for logging in to the system for submission of LOC.

Students who have appeared for the Board examination during 2023-24 and whose result has been declared as Compartment can register for the exam on the official website. Also, passed candidates who wish to improve their performance in two subjects in class 10 and one subject in class 12 can approach their schools for improving their results.

As per the official notification, schools are required to submit LOC for all the students placed in the compartment category. It will be the responsibility of the schools to submit LOC within the stipulated schedule.

The board will issue a consolidated mark sheet only to the students whose result was declared compartment in board's examination 2024 and who will be declared as Pass in Supplementary exams 2024.

The supplementary exam 2024 for class 10 will be conducted from July 15, 2024. The supplementary exam for class 12 will be held on July 15, 2024.

The complete details are available on the official website of the CBSE.