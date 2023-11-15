Applications Invited For Research In Mining Sector, Check Details

The Ministry of Mines, Government of India, has invited applications from academic institutions, universities, national institutes and R&D organisations for research in areas that have direct bearing on the mineral sector, applied and sustainable aspect of mining and industrial applications.

Only institutions that are recognised by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Government of India, can submit the proposals on the SATYABHAMA Portal by December 4, 2023. The research will be conducted for a period of up to 3 years.

The proposals to be sent to the government should be relevant to the overall mandate of mining, exploration, minerals, metals value addition, waste and environmental impact of mining and metallurgical processing. The proposals should have originality in terms of concept, method, innovation, or in application. It must be zero waste mining, large data analysis and simulation modeling etc.

The received project proposals will pass through a three-tier process which includes scrutiny of project proposals by a scrutiny committee, presentation of project proposals before project evaluation and review committee (PERC) and approval by standing scientific advisory group (SSAG).