Applications Invited For Biotechnology Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications for Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) - 2024.

The deadline for filling the application forms is March 6, 2024 up to 5 pm. The last date for submission of examination fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking is March 6, 2024. The correction window will remain open till March 9, 2024.

The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on April 20, 2024 in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 9 am to 12 pm, while the second shift will continue from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The examination fee for General category candidates for GAT-B is 1,200, BET is 1,200 and GAT-B and BET is 2,400. For the SC, ST and PwD candidates the fees is 600 for GAT-B and BET while 1,200 for both exams.

Candidates, who wish to appear in GAT-B/BET 2024 or both may check detailed Information on the NTA websites: https://dbt.ntaonline.in /www.nta.ac.in

Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a national level entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).