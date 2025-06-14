APAAR ID For Students: Apply To Track Academic Records Throughout Your Education Journey

APAAR ID: Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR), by Ministry of Education is a life-long, 12 digit unique identification system designed for all students in India. It is designed to track a student's academic records throughout their educational journey, making transitions between schools and institutions smoother and more efficient.

APAAR ID: Key Features Of APAAR

Comprehensive Academic Records: APAAR maintains detailed academic information including courses completed, grades, certifications, and achievements. It integrates with Digi Locker to securely store and manage this data.

APAAR maintains detailed academic information including courses completed, grades, certifications, and achievements. It integrates with Digi Locker to securely store and manage this data. Monitoring And Evaluation: It helps in monitoring and evaluating the result of educational outcomes, scholarships and benefit programs through its conjunction with Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK).

It helps in monitoring and evaluating the result of educational outcomes, scholarships and benefit programs through its conjunction with Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK). Data Security and Privacy: APAAR provides robust security for students' data, ensuring their academic records are accessible only through their account.

APAAR provides robust security for students' data, ensuring their academic records are accessible only through their account. Transparency and Accountability: APAAR helps students in storing and accessing their academic records from anywhere at any time, facilitating easier transitions between educational institutions, skilling, when applying for jobs or higher education.

APAAR ID: How To Apply For APAAR?

School Visit by Parents: The first step to apply for creation of APAAR id involves parents visiting the respective students' school to know in detail about the APAAR ID.

The first step to apply for creation of APAAR id involves parents visiting the respective students' school to know in detail about the APAAR ID. Consent Form Submission: Then, parents must fill the consent form to authorize for the creation of APAAR id.

Then, parents must fill the consent form to authorize for the creation of APAAR id. ID Generation: Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) system generates the APAAR id for the student and publishes the same to the Digi Locker account, where they can access and download it.

APAAR ID Creation: Details Required For Creation of APPAR ID