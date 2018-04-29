AP SSC Results 2018 Time Delayed A source close to the Board has confirmed to NDTV that the AP SSC results 2018 time has been delayed. The result was supposed to be released today at 11 am. However the Board has decided to declare the result at 4 pm, today.

There's a major update regarding AP SSC results 2018. A source close to the Board has confirmed to NDTV that the AP SSC results 2018 time has been delayed. The result was supposed to be released today at 11 am. However the Board has decided to declare the result at 4 pm, today. The result will be available on the BSEAP official website as also on SSCAP app. The link to download the app is available on the BSEAP website and students with access to an android device can download the same. Students can also access the result at RTGS portal, APCM Connect (Kaizala mobile app), AP Fiber TV and People First Mobile App.



Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2018: Live Updates



After the results are announced, the board will begin the application process for supplementary exam. The details of the supplementary exam will be announced at the result declaration event itself. Admission process for 10+2 courses will also begin in the colleges and institutes in the State. Supplementary exam details will be notified to the students after SSC results are announced.



The class 10th result will be released by Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Minister of Human Resource Development, Andhra Pradesh who will give details on the pass percentage, districts who have scored the best, marks of the toppers, etc.



