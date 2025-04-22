AP SSC Class 10 Results 2025 Tomorrow At 10am, Know How To Check

AP SSC Class 10 Results 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), will announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 results on April 23, 2025. Once released, the results will be available on the official websites - bse.ap.gov.in and apopenschool.ap.gov.in - from 10am onwards. Additionally, the results will also be accessible on the NDTV Education page.

Students who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Board exams in 2025 will be able to check their scorecards by entering their roll number on the official websites.

"The results of the SSC Public Examinations held in March 2025, along with the Open School SSC and Open School Intermediate results, will be released on April 23, 2025, at 10am,"

the official notice stated.

Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10th Result 2025: Who Will Announce the Result?

According to the official announcement, the results will be formally declared by the Director of School Education, Vijay Rama Raju. This year, the AP Board Class 10 exams were conducted from March 17 to March 30.

What Details Will the Scorecards Include?

The Class 10 marksheet will provide subject-wise marks obtained by students. Original mark sheets will be distributed through schools a few days after the online result declaration. Dates for supplementary exams will be announced shortly after the result.

AP SSC Result 2024: Pass Percentage and Highlights

Last year, the AP SSC Class 10 results were announced on April 22. The exams were held from March 18 to 30. In 2024, the overall pass percentage stood at 86.69%, with girls outperforming boys. The pass percentage for girls was 89.17%, while for boys, it was 84.32%.

AP Residential Schools and BC Residential Schools recorded the highest pass percentage at 98.43%. According to BSEAP, 2,803 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, while 17 schools recorded zero results.

Supplementary Exams And Re-evaluation

Students who fail in one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for the AP SSC supplementary exams to improve their scores. Additionally, after the results are announced, students can apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets.