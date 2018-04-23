AP LAWCET 2018: Response Sheet Released At Sche.ap.gov.in; Final Result Expected On April 25 The response sheet for AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET is available for download on the official website.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT AP LAWCET 2018: Response Sheet Released At Sche.ap.gov.in New Delhi: The response sheet for AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET is available for download on the official website. The exam was conducted by Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu. AP LAWCET is conducted for admission to 3 year and 5 year LLB course, while AP PGLCET is conducted for admission to 2 year LLM/ML course. The exam was conducted on April 19, 2018. The response sheets along with the answer keys are available for download on the official website.



How to download AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET 2018 Response Sheet?



Step one: Go to official website for AP LAWCET: www.sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET

Step two: On the home page click on the Response Sheet link.

Step three: Enter your AP LAWCET/AP PGLCET registration number.

Step four: Enter your Hall Ticket number correctly.

Step five: Click on 'Get Key Details'.

Step six: Download and print your response sheet.



Candidates must download and check their response sheet. In case of any discrepancy, they should submit their objection with the concerned authorities. The final result for AP LAWCET 2018 and AP PGLCET 2018 will be announced on April 25, 2018.



Click here for more



The response sheet for AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET is available for download on the official website. The exam was conducted by Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu. AP LAWCET is conducted for admission to 3 year and 5 year LLB course, while AP PGLCET is conducted for admission to 2 year LLM/ML course. The exam was conducted on April 19, 2018. The response sheets along with the answer keys are available for download on the official website.Step one: Go to official website for AP LAWCET: www.sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCETStep two: On the home page click on the Response Sheet link.Step three: Enter your AP LAWCET/AP PGLCET registration number.Step four: Enter your Hall Ticket number correctly.Step five: Click on 'Get Key Details'.Step six: Download and print your response sheet. Candidates must download and check their response sheet. In case of any discrepancy, they should submit their objection with the concerned authorities. The final result for AP LAWCET 2018 and AP PGLCET 2018 will be announced on April 25, 2018.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter