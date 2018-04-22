AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2018 Answer Key Today

AP LAWCET 2018 answer key is expected to be released today. Answer key will also be released for AP PGLCET 2018. The exams are conducted by Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu on behalf of APSCHE.

Updated: April 22, 2018 12:07 IST
AP LAWCET 2018 Answer Key: Know How To Download

New Delhi:  AP LAWCET 2018 answer key is expected to be released today. Answer key will also be released for AP PGLCET 2018. The exams are conducted by Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu on behalf of APSCHE. The exam was held on 19 April. Candidates can raise objections to the preliminary key till 23 April 2018. On the basis of the objections received, final results for the law and PG law common entrance test will be declared on 25 April 2018. Candidates can download AP LAWCET 2018 answer key at sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET.

AP LAWCET is the entrance test conducted for admission to first year of 5-year LL.B / 3-year LL.B and AP PGLCET is the entrance test conducted for first year of Postgraduate Law courses LL.M / M.L. The exam was held at 16 different centres across Andhra Pradesh.

Last year, AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2018 results were declared in May. After result declaration, the council will begin the process of counseling. Counseling will be done on the basis of rank secured in the exam by a candidate. A candidate's rank is based entirely on the marks scored in the entrance exam.

AP LAWCET / PGLCET 2018 Answer Key: Know How To Download
Step one: Go to State Council of higher Education, Andhra Pradesh official website: sche.ap.gov.in
Step two: Click on the tab, i.e. AP LAWCET 2018.
Step three: Click on the link "Answer Key"
Step four: Enter the required detail and click on submit.
Step five: Download the answer key

AP LAWCET

