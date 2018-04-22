AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2018 Answer Key Today

AP LAWCET is the entrance test conducted for admission to first year of 5-year LL.B / 3-year LL.B and AP PGLCET is the entrance test conducted for first year of Postgraduate Law courses LL.M / M.L. The exam was held at 16 different centres across Andhra Pradesh.
Last year, AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2018 results were declared in May. After result declaration, the council will begin the process of counseling. Counseling will be done on the basis of rank secured in the exam by a candidate. A candidate's rank is based entirely on the marks scored in the entrance exam.
Comments
Step one: Go to State Council of higher Education, Andhra Pradesh official website: sche.ap.gov.in
Step two: Click on the tab, i.e. AP LAWCET 2018.
Step three: Click on the link "Answer Key"
Step four: Enter the required detail and click on submit.
Step five: Download the answer key
