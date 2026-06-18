AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 OUT: Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecards

AP Inter Supply Results 2026 OUT: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) today declared the AP Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) 2026 results. Students who appeared for the supplementary examinations can check their results and download their scorecards by visiting the official website, resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

The AP Inter supplementary examinations were conducted from May 21 to June 4, 2026, for students who could not clear the main examinations and for those seeking improvement under the betterment scheme. The practical examinations were held separately from June 7 to June 11. To pass the examination, students were required to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject.

This year, a total of 10,57,312 students appeared for the regular AP Intermediate examinations. Of them, 5,31,171 were first-year students, and 5,26,141 were second-year students. Overall, 77 per cent of first-year students and 81 per cent of second-year students passed the main examinations.

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026: What To Do If There Is a Discrepancy in the Marks Memo

If students find any errors in their name, date of birth, marks, or other details mentioned in their AP Inter result or marks memo, they are advised to contact their school or junior college authorities and have the discrepancy reported to BIEAP at the earliest.

What's the role of BIEAP

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is the state-level body responsible for conducting the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) for first-year and second-year students.