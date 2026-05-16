AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026 Out: Check Download Link Here

AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026 Out: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026 for both 1st and 2nd year students on May 16. Students appearing for the Intermediate supplementary examinations can now download their admit cards from the official website, BIEAP. Students will need their previous hall ticket number along with date of birth to access the supplementary hall ticket online. As per the official schedule, the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year supplementary examinations will be conducted from May 21 to June 4, 2026, across various exam centres in the state.

Direct Link: AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026

How to Download AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026?

Students can follow the given below steps to download the IPASE 2026 Hall Ticket:

Visit the official website at BIEAP Official Website at bie.ap.gov.in

Click on the AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026 link

Enter the previous hall ticket number, date of birth, and full name

Submit the details to access the admit card

Download and print the hall ticket for future use

Check AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026 very carefully, if there is any discrepancy in the admit card, students are advised to contact school authority immediately.

AP Inter Supplementary Exam Dates 2026

According to the schedule released by BIEAP, the AP Intermediate supplementary examinations for both 1st and 2nd year students will begin on May 21, 2026. The exams will continue till June 4, 2026. Students are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the hall ticket and carry a printed copy to the examination centre on all exam days.