Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test Counselling Round 1 Registration Closing Soon

AP EDCET Counselling 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the application window for the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EDCET) 2024 counselling on August 30. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. According to the revised schedule, the web options exercise will take place between September 3 and September 7, with the option to change web choices on September 8. The first phase of seat allotment will occur on September 10.

To register for the counselling, candidates from the Other Castes (OC) and Backward Classes (BC) categories must pay a processing fee of Rs 1,200, while candidates from the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Physically Handicapped (PH) categories must pay Rs 600.

AP EDCET Counselling 2024: Eligibility Criteria

To participate in the AP EDCET Counselling 2024, candidates must be at least 19 years old as of July 1 of the notification year, with no upper age limit.

Applicants are required to have obtained a minimum of 50% in their Bachelor's Degree as BA, BSc, BSc in Home Science, BCom, BCA, BBA-or in a relevant postgraduate degree, a five-year integrated course in a related subject, or an equivalent qualification.

Candidates from reserved categories are eligible for a 10% relaxation in marks. Additionally, those with a BE or BTech degree who have studied mathematics and physics and secured at least 55% are also eligible for the course.