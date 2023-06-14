AP EAPCET 2023: Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test Results Out, Here's How To Check

The AP EAMCET Engineering stream test was held from May 15 to 19.

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) result 2023 has been put out by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur today, June 14. Students can check their AP EAPCET results on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced the result in a press conference. To download their AP EAPCET scorecard, candidates need to keep their registration number and hall ticket number ready.

The AP EAMCET Engineering stream test was held from May 15 to 19. The paper for Agriculture and Pharmacy candidates was conducted on May 22-23 by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). For the Engineering stream, the pass percentage: 76.32 percent. In the AP EAPCET Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, 89.65 percent candidates qualified.

AP EAMCET 2023 Toppers:

APSCHE has also declared the names of toppers in the two streams. In the Engineering Stream, Challa Umesh Varun bagged the first position. Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth got the top rank in the Agriculture stream. Compared to male candidates, 3.99 percent more girls qualified for the AP EAMCET. But this year, all top 10 rank holders in the engineering stream are boys.

How To Download AP EAPCET 2023 Result:

Step 1: Visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the AP EAPCET 2023 result.

Step 3: Enter your AP EAPCET hall ticket number and registration number.

Step 4: The AP EAPCET scorecard will appear on screen.

Students who qualified for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test will be eligible to appear for counselling. The candidates need to bring original and photocopies of the following documents:

— Government-approved identity card.

— AP EAMCET 2023 rank card.

— AP EAMCET 2023 hall ticket.

— Class 12 scorecard and passing certificate.

— Date of birth proof, like Class 10 certificate.

— Transfer certificate.

— EWS certificate (If needed).

The counselling process will be held in stages. To get more information regarding the AP EAMCET process, students need to keep visiting the official website.

AP EAMCET 2023:

The AP EAMCET is held for admission to various pharmacy, engineering and agricultural courses in Andhra Pradesh. This year, over 3 lakh candidates registered for AP EAPCET 2023.