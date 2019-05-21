Observe May 21 As Anti-Terrorism Day: UGC To Varsities

UGC has also requested varsities to organize programmes including the pledge-taking ceremony

University Grants Commission or UGC, the higher education regulator, asked universities in the country to observe May 21 as Anti-terrorism Day. According to a circular from the Commission, every year May 21 "is observed as Anti-Terrorism Day in India, to wean away the youth from terrorism and showing as to how it is prejudicial to the national interest".

UGC has requested varsities to organize appropriate programmes including the pledge-taking ceremony and the activities enlisted in a letter issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

In India, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary is observed as Anti-terrorism day.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 by a woman operative of the separatist Lankan Tamil outfit LTTE, who greeted him at a rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur town with a bomb strapped to her chest.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary this morning at his memorial, Veer Bhumi, in Delhi. Besides the Gandhi family, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former president Pranab Mukherjee, among other senior party leaders, were also present at Veer Bhumi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on Twitter. "Tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary," he tweeted.

