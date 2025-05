"I Will Fulfil All Your Dreams": Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Rajiv Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid heartfelt tributes to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his 34th death anniversary.

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi posted, "Papa, your memories guide me at every step. My resolution is to make your unfulfilled dreams come true -- and I will definitely fulfil them."

पापा, आपकी यादें हर कदम पर मेरा मार्गदर्शन करती हैं।



आपके अधूरे सपनों को साकार करना ही मेरा संकल्प है - और मैं इन्हें पूरा करके रहूंगा। pic.twitter.com/jwptCSo1TN — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 21, 2025

He also shared a photo of himself with his father.

Rajiv Gandhi, who served as India's Prime Minister from 1984 to 1989, assumed office following the assassination of his mother, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. At the age of 40, he became the youngest Prime Minister in Indian history.

Rajiv Gandhi led the country until the 1989 general elections, after which he served as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He resigned in December 1990, just six months before he was assassinated in a brutal terrorist attack.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge led the Congress party in paying heartfelt tributes to the former leader at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi.

Marking the occasion, the Congress party shared a tribute on X, stating. "On the death anniversary of the late Shri Rajiv Gandhi, the leader of opposition, Rahul Gandhi visited 'Veer Bhumi' and paid his emotional tribute to him. The excellent work done by Rajiv Gandhi in the national interest can never be forgotten."

Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage to the former leader through a post on X, calling Rajiv Gandhi "a great son of India" who inspired hope among millions.

He wrote, "His visionary and courageous interventions were instrumental in preparing India for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st Century."

Mr Kharge highlighted some of Rajiv Gandhi's key contributions to India, stating, "These include lowering the voting age to 18, strengthening Panchayati Raj, spearheading the Telecom and IT revolution, implementing a computerisation program, securing sustained peace accords, launching a universal immunisation program, and introducing a new education policy focused on inclusive learning."

He concluded his tribute, stating, "Our deepest respects to the Former PM, Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi on his martyrdom day."

