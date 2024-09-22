Andhra Pradesh TET Admit Card 2024 Released, Check Direct Link Here

APTET July Hall Ticket 2024: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has released the APTET July 2024 admit cards today. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website, The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has released the APTET July 2024 admit cards today. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website, aptet.apcfss.in. They need to enter their Candidate ID and Date of Birth to access the card.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from October 3 to October 20 in two shifts: 9.30am to 12pm (Session 1) and 2.30pm to 5pm (Session 2). The final result will be announced on November 2.

AP TET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Department of School Education, aptet.apcfss.in

Step 2. Click on the "Hall Ticket" link on the homepage

Step 3. Log in by entering your Candidate ID, Date of Birth, and the verification code displayed

Step 4. Check your admit card and save it

Step 5. Take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference

AP TET 2024: Exam Pattern

The AP TET 2024 will last for 2 hours and 30 minutes and will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

There are two papers:

Paper 1 covers five sections: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, English, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies, with 30 questions in each section

Paper 2 includes five sections: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, English, and subjects related to the chosen stream. The first three sections will have 30 multiple-choice questions each, while the final section will consist of 60 questions

APTET is conducted for candidates aspiring to be teachers in schools under all managements, including State Government schools, rural and urban local bodies, AP model schools, welfare and society schools, private aided schools, and private unaided schools under the control of the Andhra Pradesh State for classes 1-8.