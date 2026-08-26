Andhra Pradesh Special TET 2026: Registration Opens For In-Service Teachers, Check Details

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the notification for the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special APTET) 2026 for in-service teachers. The notification was issued on August 24, 2026.

Eligible teachers can apply online for the examination from August 25 to September 24, 2026. Candidates will also have to pay the application fee within the same deadline.

AP Special TET 2026: At a Glance

The Special APTET is being conducted for in-service teachers appointed before 2011 who need to fulfil the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualification requirement.

Details Information Exam AP Special TET August 2026 Conducting body Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh Eligible candidates In-service teachers appointed before 2011 Exam mode Computer-based test Application begins August 25, 2026 Last date to apply September 24, 2026 Exam dates October 11 to October 21, 2026 Official website cse.ap.gov.in

AP Special TET 2026 Application Fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 1,000 for each paper they choose.

Those appearing for both Paper I and Paper II will have to pay Rs 2,000 in total.

The fee can be paid online through the integrated payment gateway using a debit card, credit card or net banking.

Who Can Apply for AP Special TET 2026?

The Special TET is meant for in-service teachers who are already working in schools and were appointed before 2011.

AP Special TET 2026 Notification PDF Download

Eligible teachers can be working in:

Government schools

Local body schools

APREIS schools

Government welfare society residential schools

AP Model Schools

Private aided schools

Schools managed by other government departments

Teachers appointed before 2011 can appear for the Special TET to meet the mandatory TET qualification requirement.

Candidates should check the detailed notification for the paper-wise educational qualifications, syllabus and other requirements before submitting their applications.