AMUEE 2018: AMU Announces Entrance Exam Dates

AMUEE 2018: Important Dates
Here is a list of courses with their AMUEE exam dates:
1. The entrance test for admissions in BSc (Hons), BCom (Hons) and BA (Hons) will be held on April 15, 2018. The test duration will be of two hours. While the BSc and BCom entrance exam will start from 10: 00 am, the BA (Hons) test will start from 4:00 pm.
2. The entrance test for admissions in Senior Secondary School Certificate (Science stream) and Diploma in Engineering will be held on April 29, 2018. With two hours duration, the test will start from 10:00 am.
3. The two-hour duration entrance test for admissions in Senior Secondary School Certificate (Humanities and commerce streams) will also be held on April 29, 2018 from 4:00 pm onwards.
4. The BTech and B Arch entrance exams will be held on May 13, 2018. The BTech test will start from 10:00 am, while the BArch test will be from 3:00pm onwards. Both the tests will be of three-hour duration.
5. The three-hour duration test for admissions in MBA, MBA (International Business), PG Diploma in Islamic Banking and Finance will start from 10:00 am onwards on May 27, 2018.
6. Entrance exams of BEd and BALLB courses are scheduled on May 28, 2018 from 10:00 am onwards. Both tests are of two-hours.
