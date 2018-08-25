Obtain Permissions Before Protests, Marches: AMU To Students

This university directive is coming in the wake of recent protests happened in the AMU campus

The Proctor Office of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has asked students to obtain written permissions 24 hours before staging Dharnas or Protests, gathering for peace and candle marches and holding public meetings. In a notice issued today, Prof Mahmood S khan, Officiating Proctor said that obtaining prior permissions for the protests and marches will help facilitate the Proctor Office to examine the request in right perspective and to make necessary arrangements.

He added that students are supposed to strictly follow the orders, failing which appropriate disciplinary action shall be taken as per AMU Students Conduct and Discipline Rules.

Prof Khan also said that applications for permission of protests and marches uploaded on social media shall not be accepted.

This university directive is coming in the wake of recent protests happened in the AMU campus following a controversy over a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah from the office of its students' union.

Violence had broken out on the AMU campus on May 2 this year as the row triggered a right-wing protest and sparring between two leaders of the ruling BJP.

At least six people were injured when the police lobbed teargas shells to disperse the AMU students demanding the arrest of those who had earlier barged into the campus shouting slogans.

A function to grant life membership of the students' union to former vice-president Hamid Ansari, scheduled on the same day, was called off and Ansari had to return to Delhi.

