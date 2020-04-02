AMU Professor Receives Award For Biotechnology Research

Prof Asad Ullah Khan, Coordinator, Interdisciplinary Biotechnology Unit, Aligarh Muslim University

Noted biotechnologist and scholar, Prof Asad Ullah Khan (Coordinator, Interdisciplinary Biotechnology Unit, Aligarh Muslim University) has been decorated with Sri Om Prakash Bhasin Award-2019 for his trail-blazing research in Biotechnology.

The award, held in high esteem across the country and is given to eminent scientists in the field of Agricultural Sciences, Biotechnology, Electronics, Engineering and Medical Sciences, carries a cash prize of Rupees one lakh with a citation and plaque.

The award has been conferred upon noted Indian scientists including APJ Abdul Kalam, MS Swaminathan and KG Menon earlier, and Prof Asad is the first recipient as AMU faculty member.

Prof Obaid Siddiqui, an alumnus of AMU, received this honour in 1993.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor has congratulated Prof Khan on this awe-inspiring academic honour and said 'it is given on his seminal contribution to study of Antimicrobial resistance and infection biology of bacteria'.

The award will be given during the first week of November 2020, said a statement from AMU.

