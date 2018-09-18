36 Firms Recruit 167 AMU Engineering College Students, Rs 5.57 Lakh Average Package

Adobe, Open Silicon, Siemens, LNT, Voltas, O-General, TCS and Wipro are among recruiters

The Zakir Hussain College of Engineering and Technology (ZHCET), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has secured enviable placement record with exceptional consistency among the top engineering colleges of India. Backed by the Training and Placement Office, ZHCET, 167 pass outs of the 2017-18 academic session were hired by top notch companies such as Adobe, Open Silicon, Siemens, LNT, Voltas, O-General, TCS, Wipro etc., said a statement from AMU.

Prof (Major) Fareed Mahdi, Training and Placement Officer, ZHCET informed that the highest package offered to a student is of Rs 15.5 lakhs, while the average package of pass outs is Rs 5.57 lakhs.

Prof Mahdi has further informed that so far in the 2018-19 session, 19 students have already been placed in top multinational-corporations with a maximum package of Rs 8.7 lakhs.

Mr Ale Imran, Assistant Training and Placement Officer said that ZHCET has been able to rake in impressive placement figures for all major B Tech programmes because of the excellent and innovative teaching pedagogy and the Training and Placement Office, which acts as an intermediately between Industry and the university.

AMU was ranked 35 in engineering category of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.

About ZHCET

The Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology (ZHCET) was established in 1935, as a constituent college of the Aligarh Muslim University. The College has a land area of 113 acres and a built-up area of 22960 sq.m. The College's excellence was identified out of the 400 institutions across the country and was put in the list of seven selected Institutions to be upgraded to the level of IIT. It has been ranked 21st by the India Today among "India's Best Engineering College 2015". The college has also been ranked 35th in the "Top Engineering Colleges 2015" by Outlook India.

The Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology has 11 Departments of studies. Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Departments are offering B.Tech/B.E.(Evening)/M.Tech. and Ph.D. programs. Electronics, Computer, Chemical & Petroleum Studies are offering B.Tech/M.Tech. and Ph.D. programs.

Department of Architecture is offering B.Arch. Remaining three Departments (Applied Physics, Applied Chemistry and Applied Mathematics) are support Departments offering M.Tech./M.Phil./Ph.D. programs.

All the seven B.Tech. programs offered were accredited for full 5 years in 2009 and re-accredited for full 5 years again by NBA in 2016.

Six M.Tech. programs have also received accreditation, while eight more M.Tech. programs have applied for the same.

Click here for more Education News

