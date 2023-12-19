Allahabad University Invites Applications For 539 Faculty Positions, Check Details

Allahabad University Faculty Recruitment 2023: The deadline for application submission is Jan 2, 2024.

Allahabad University is currently accepting applications for the recruitment of professors, associate professors, and assistant professors. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications by visiting the official website, allduniv.ac.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 539 vacancies. The deadline for application submission is January 2, 2024.

Vacancy details:

Professor: 66 posts

Associate Professor: 137 posts

Assistant Professor: 336 posts



Application fee:

Individuals belonging to the general, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000, while SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000, and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) will have to make a payment of Rs 100.

Eligibility criteria:

Prospective candidates interested in applying for the positions can review the educational qualifications and age limits outlined in the detailed notification here.

Application process:

Go to the official website at allduniv.ac.in.

Select the Careers option on the main page.

Locate the Teaching post section on the following page.

Click on the apply link provided.

Input your login credentials and proceed with submission.

Fill out the application form and make the required fee payment.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printed copy of the application for your records.

For additional details, interested candidates are advised to visit the official website of the university.