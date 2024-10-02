Allahabad High Court To Recruit 3,306 For Group C And D Posts in 2024, Apply By This Date

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: The Allahabad High Court has released a notification for the recruitment of 3,306 vacancies in various Group C and D posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website, allahabadhighcourt.in, from October 4 to October 24.

The official notification states: "The number of vacancies may increase or decrease based on category. Reservation for members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Sections, and other categories of U.P. will be as per Government Orders issued from time to time, as adopted by the High Court."

The Allahabad HC will conduct an offline written exam (on O.M.R. sheets) for each post on different dates and shifts across various districts of the state. This will be followed by Hindi & English typing tests, stenography tests, and driving tests (if applicable). Details about the exam date, time, and venue will be provided to candidates later via e-admit cards.

Salary Structure:

Category 'C' Cadre Post: Stenographer Grade-III



Rs 5200-20200, Grade Pay Rs 2800

Category 'C' Cadre Posts: Junior Assistant (Various Comparable Posts)



Rs 5200-20200, Grade Pay Rs 2000

Paid Apprentices



Rs 5200-20200, Grade Pay Rs 1900

Category 'C' Cadre Post: Drivers (Driver Category 'C' Grade-IV)



Rs 5200-20200, Grade Pay Rs 1900

Category 'D' Cadre Posts:

Tube Well Operator-cum-Electrician



Rs 5200-20200, Grade Pay Rs 1800

Process Server

Rs 5200-20200, Grade Pay Rs 1800



Orderly/Peon/Office Peon/Farrash



Rs 5200-20200, Grade Pay Rs 1800

Chowkidar/Waterman/Sweeper/Mali/Coolie/Bhisti/Liftman

Rs 5200-20200, Grade Pay Rs 1800

Sweeper-cum-Farrash

Rs 6000 (Fixed)